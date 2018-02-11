No confidence vote in RSL president

A motion of no confidence in Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch president Paul Tramacchi has been passed.

BUNDABERG RSL Sub-Branch members are calling for the immediate resignation of president Paul Tramacchi after a motion of no confidence was upheld.

More than 100 veterans attended the tense meeting held on Tuesday at the RSL Veterans Support Centre at Takalvan St.

Sixty-seven members voted in favour of the motion of no confidence in the president with 47 voting against.

The meeting, chaired by RSL Wide Bay and Burnett district president Don Davey, has been described by those that attended as shambolic and poorly run.

Many said the venue was not suitable for the meeting as it was still a construction site and some older members were forced to stand for the duration.

RSL life members Leonie Wilson, 76, and her husband John Arthur Wilson, 82, both said they were surprised it was a show of hands vote rather than a secret ballot and called for Mr Tramacchi to resign.

"I think he should stand down,” Mrs Wilson said.

"I think given the vote of no confidence, to continue on is ignoring the will of the members.”

Ex-servicewoman and Division 4 councillor Helen Blackburn described the meeting as abhorrent.

"The meeting was horrendously run and I was disappointed at the venue for the ageing population of the Sub-Branch,” she said.

"I believe the majority of the membership of the Sub-Branch have spoken and there is an expectation that, as a gentleman, and under the Sub-Branch guidelines he (Mr Tramacchi) would step down.”

Ms Blackburn said there was a lot of confusion before, during and after the vote because an explanation as to why the motion was brought forward in the first place was not given.

RSL member Mike Gibb said the president should step down.

"Normally if you get a vote of no confidence you step aside,” he said.

The president does not have to resign nor can he be forced out because of the motion.

In the lead-up to the meeting, RSL Sub-Branch members spoke to the NewsMail of their frustration that the meeting was being held during business hours when many could not attend.

President responds

BUNDABERG RSL Sub-Branch president Paul Tramacchi issued the following written statement.

"The new Veterans Support Centre at 71 Takalvan St, which includes a facility to aid homeless Veterans being rehabilitated to a dignified life, is a valid indication that the RSL is responding to the changing needs of the ex-service and current serving personnel of the ADF, particularly our younger generation of Veterans,” he said.

"This direction appears to be concerning a small percentage of Bundaberg RSL members, notwithstanding that the new innovative VSC will address the welfare issues of all.

"Regarding your request for comment on an official RSL meeting, I am unable to comment because state by-laws prevent any member of the RSL from making a statement expressing any view to all or any media organisation regarding any Sub-Branch board or board members.

"In conclusion, the Bundaberg Sub-Branch is far from being in turmoil regarding our important role in this community and it would be fair to say that this matter is being clouded, by association, with the perceived turmoil and conflict between Bundaberg RSL and our tenant, the Bundaberg Services Club.”