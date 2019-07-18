No 'climate emergency' for Bundaberg

FLOODED IN: North Bundaberg resident Linda Halls is upset her Gavin St home now floods after the Bundaberg Regional Council upgraded the road at the front of her property, but did not include adequate drainage. This is the view looking up Gavin St, back towards 40 Gavin St.

AS COUNCILS across Australia declare a climate emergency, Bundaberg Regional Council has confirmed they will not be joining the list.

This week, Noosa Shire Council became the first local government in Queensland to declare a climate emergency.

Noosa follows in the footsteps of Kingborough Council in Tasmania, Wagga Wagga in New South Wales, and as of yesterday, Melbourne to declare a climate emergency.

Overseas, Paris has also declared a climate emergency.

The NewsMail asked council, considering the region's susceptibility to flood, if they would join the movement.

A council spokesman for Mayor Jack Dempsey said while council was "very concerned about climate change, especially the increased risk of adverse weather events”, they would not be declaring a climate emergency.

"State and Federal Governments have policy responsibility for climate change action, but there are positive things we can all do at a local level to make a difference,” the spokesman said.

"Council is investing in renewable energy and minimising waste to landfill. Other initiatives include banning helium balloons at public events and plastic straws at council venues.”

Last week, the State Government announced a further $38 million in funding to strengthen Queensland's disaster resilience.

This includes school programs for children living in disaster prone areas to be given tips on how to prepare, cope and deal with natural emergencies.