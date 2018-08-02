Four released over weekend double stabbing

FOUR people have been released from custody and nobody has been charged after two teenagers were stabbed in Ipswich on the weekend.

Police are still investigating after a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man presented to St Andrews Hospital with various stab wounds on Saturday night.

Police took four people, two men aged 40 and 19, a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman into custody on Waterworks Rd at North Ipswich at 11.30pm on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokesperson this morning said the four people had been released from custody.

The spokesperson said police had not laid charges over the incident.

Two North Ipswich homes were crime scenes on Sunday as police investigated how the victims were stabbed.

Up to 10 police vehicles surrounded homes on Waterworks Rd and Reginald St.

The homes were taped off as two police dogs searched the yards and detectives scoured the adjoining properties.

Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.