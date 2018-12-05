No chance of a move away

CHARGING AHEAD: Miriam Vale player Jed Faraway in full flight during the NDRL grand final this year.

LEAGUE: Northern Districts Rugby League chairman Neil Redfern says there is no doubt about the future of Agnes Water and Miriam Vale playing in the competition.

Redfern's comments come after rumours circulated that both were about to move.

Gladstone next year will create its own competition in the top tier of rugby league after Rockhampton voted them out of its competition.

All sides will now play in a division one or two competition under the Gladstone Rugby League.

The move could have opened the door for both Agnes Water and Miriam Vale to play with both located close to Gladstone and not facing the trip to Rockhampton.

But Redfern told the NewsMail even if they wanted to they couldn't.

Agnes Water is already affiliated to the competition with Miriam Vale in the process of doing the same.

The paperwork, according to Redfern, is already filled out with the only part left to complete is the auditor report, which the club is finalising.

Redfern said there was only one way the clubs could join.

"If we (the NDRL) weren't operational at all then they could move,” he said.

"They could have the grounds to break away.”

Miriam Vale coach Mitch Brennan said the side is focusing on playing in the NDRL, despite not being affiliated.

Nothing has been talked about Gladstone.

"At this stage we will be in the NDRL,” he said.

"The president hasn't said anything to me about it.”

The NewsMail contacted the club directly for a further response but got no answer.

GRL president Richard Duff said they would welcome both clubs for potential games but only if the NDRL couldn't form a competition.

The NDRL is set to meet on December 16 to finalise their plans of a competition for next year.

Redfern said at this stage they were aiming for four teams, potentially five if Gin Gin confirm, to commit.