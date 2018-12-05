Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGING AHEAD: Miriam Vale player Jed Faraway in full flight during the NDRL grand final this year.
CHARGING AHEAD: Miriam Vale player Jed Faraway in full flight during the NDRL grand final this year. Brian Cassidy
Sport

No chance of a move away

by Shane Jones, Nick Kossatch
5th Dec 2018 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: Northern Districts Rugby League chairman Neil Redfern says there is no doubt about the future of Agnes Water and Miriam Vale playing in the competition.

Redfern's comments come after rumours circulated that both were about to move.

Gladstone next year will create its own competition in the top tier of rugby league after Rockhampton voted them out of its competition.

All sides will now play in a division one or two competition under the Gladstone Rugby League.

The move could have opened the door for both Agnes Water and Miriam Vale to play with both located close to Gladstone and not facing the trip to Rockhampton.

But Redfern told the NewsMail even if they wanted to they couldn't.

Agnes Water is already affiliated to the competition with Miriam Vale in the process of doing the same.

The paperwork, according to Redfern, is already filled out with the only part left to complete is the auditor report, which the club is finalising.

Redfern said there was only one way the clubs could join.

"If we (the NDRL) weren't operational at all then they could move,” he said.

"They could have the grounds to break away.”

Miriam Vale coach Mitch Brennan said the side is focusing on playing in the NDRL, despite not being affiliated.

Nothing has been talked about Gladstone.

"At this stage we will be in the NDRL,” he said.

"The president hasn't said anything to me about it.”

The NewsMail contacted the club directly for a further response but got no answer.

GRL president Richard Duff said they would welcome both clubs for potential games but only if the NDRL couldn't form a competition.

The NDRL is set to meet on December 16 to finalise their plans of a competition for next year.

Redfern said at this stage they were aiming for four teams, potentially five if Gin Gin confirm, to commit.

agnes water miriam vale magpies northern districts rugby league
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Charges dropped against captain at helm of abandoned vessel

    premium_icon Charges dropped against captain at helm of abandoned vessel

    News TWO years since the Spirit of 1770 maritime disaster, a court has confirmed the captain did everything he could to ensure the safety of 46 passengers.

    Weather conditions help fireys control region's blazes

    premium_icon Weather conditions help fireys control region's blazes

    Weather All bushfires in the region are now contained

    Council to look at Santalucia's 154 Kepnock subdivision

    premium_icon Council to look at Santalucia's 154 Kepnock subdivision

    Council News Developer looks at 154 lot project

    • 5th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
    Hero navy veteran faces court after suicide attempt

    premium_icon Hero navy veteran faces court after suicide attempt

    Crime Veteran spends his time helping others beat their mental demons

    Local Partners