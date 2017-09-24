No card at Moore Park Beach

ON THE MOVE: People in Bundaberg could avoid the Cashless Debit Card by moving to Moore Park Beach or Gin Gin in the Federal Electorate of Flynn.

SUBURBS and townships just north of Bundaberg could see a spike in new residents with welfare recipients trying to avoid the new Cashless Debit Card seeking salvation across the Burnett River.

The controversial card will be rolled out in the Hinkler electorate next year affecting 6700 people aged 35 years and under on unemployment benefits or parenting payments.

These people will have 80% of their government payments placed on the card

Bundaberg and Hervey Bay will be the fourth region for the rollout of the card, following the announcement of the Goldfields in Western Australia earlier this month.

The Flynn and Hinkler electorates are separated by the Burnett River except for Bundaberg North, which falls under the Hinkler electorate.

This means areas such as Moore Park Beach, Bucca, South Kolan and Avondale, which fall under the Flynn electorate, will miss out on the card.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said everyone was welcome in Flynn but warned prospective Hinkler defectors that should the trial prove successful, the card would be rolled out across the country.

"I'm not pushing for it; however, I am very interested to see the results of these trials,” Mr O'Dowd said

"The reports so far from other trials have been very encouraging.”

The Member for Flynn said he would support any initiative that reduced domestic violence incidents and saw family budgets spent on essentials such as clothes and food and not drugs and alcohol.

Adam Harradine, who co-owns Moore Park Beach Pharmacy, says the card was undoubtedly a divisive issue.

His concern lies with people who pay for things in cash to get a better deal so they can keep their budget in check.

"Some people who pay low rent because their landlord accepts cash and those arrangements may not be able to continue,” Mr Harradine said.

"At the pharmacy, we certainly look after a lot of customers who are unable to pay on certain days and fix us up a few days late.”

Maryborough's Federal representative, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien confirmed there were no plans in place to bring the Cashless Debit Card to his electorate but he would await the results of the Hinkler trial with interest.