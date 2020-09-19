Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pro-surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has dropped in on a raunchy new side hustle — a personal website offering ‘XXX-rated’ content for paying subscribers.
Pro-surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has dropped in on a raunchy new side hustle — a personal website offering ‘XXX-rated’ content for paying subscribers.
Celebrity

No butts about it, sex sells for Aussie surf star

by Amy Harris
19th Sep 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Pro-surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has dropped in on a raunchy new side hustle.

The former world top 10-ranked pro, from the Gold Coast, recently went live with a personal website offering "XXX-rated" content for paying subscribers.

 

Ellie-Jean Coffey in action at her day job. Picture: Instagram
Ellie-Jean Coffey in action at her day job. Picture: Instagram

Following a similar model to the paid-subscriber mega-platform OnlyFans, Coffey has launched her own website ellieunlocked.com, which offers "uncensored content, private chat and more" at a cost of $10 per month.

No word on how many subscribers the social media phenomenon has amassed so far, but with a million Instagram followers already, the stunning goofy-footer could be in for one heck of a payday.

 

Coffey’s X-rated content is available for $10 a month.
Coffey’s X-rated content is available for $10 a month.

 

Pictures: Instagram
Pictures: Instagram

 

Other celebrities who have jumped on the NSFW content-subscriber bandwagon have reportedly been raking in oodles, with US actor Bella Thorne said to have made $1 million on just her first day on the OnlyFans platform.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as No butts about it, sex sells for Aussie surf star

And the pro-surfer’s new side hustle.
And the pro-surfer’s new side hustle.
editors picks ellie-jean coffey

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man hopes to turn life around after break-up made him homeless

        Premium Content Man hopes to turn life around after break-up made him...

        News The defendant pleaded guilty to nine charges, received a driving disqualification and was fined a total of $1100.

        • 19th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        How a little dog has made a big difference to Bundy man

        Premium Content How a little dog has made a big difference to Bundy man

        News The Australian Lions Hearing Dog program and a little terrier have given David...

        • 19th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Calls for caution after spike in motorbike crashes

        Premium Content Calls for caution after spike in motorbike crashes

        News “The nature of the injuries, sustained by these patients, are often quite serious...

        • 19th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        SPICE FINCH: Cage escapee establishes a population

        Premium Content SPICE FINCH: Cage escapee establishes a population

        News It is one of several species of finch that can be found in the area

        • 19th Sep 2020 5:00 AM