Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The All Blacks hold the trophy after winning last year's men's senior grand final. Des Barritt, who is lifting the trophy, has taken over as president of the Bundaberg Hockey Association.
The All Blacks hold the trophy after winning last year's men's senior grand final. Des Barritt, who is lifting the trophy, has taken over as president of the Bundaberg Hockey Association. Brian Cassidy
Sport

No Bulls are coming but hockey is back for this season

Shane Jones
by
16th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: Bundaberg Hockey Association will do things differently to start the new season.

The association will hold a come and try day today.

But this year the Bulimba Bulls are not coming along for the ride.

For the past few years the Brisbane club, featuring Bundy Kookaburra Troy Elder, has come to the region on the day to play Bundy's best players.

BHA president Des Barritt said: "The events and calendars couldn't line up, which is a shame.

"We tried to get another Brisbane club up but we couldn't arrange a date,” Barritt said.

"We'll just go with our basic come and try, blow up an inflatable hockey field for the little kids and they will get in there with a soft ball and play.”

The Bulls might not be coming but not all is bad with the competition.

The men's senior division 1 competition will have three teams and a division 2 competition for the first time in a couple of years.

The women's senior division 1 competition will have four teams, up from three last year, with Raiders joining The Waves Cities, All Blacks and Arrows Athletics.

Barritt said it was looking good but as always all clubs are looking for more players.

The former All Blacks president has taken over the top job in hockey for this season.

His aim is to bring the good times back to the sport.

"I took over because I want to see hockey prosper in Bundy again and we've got a fairly new young executive board to come on board with me,” he said.

"It's been a struggle for Bundy Hockey ever since the floods (in 2013).

"I'm hoping I can rebuild numbers throughout all age groups from juniors and seniors and get it back to the level it once was before then.”

Barritt confirmed the season would start on March 9 with all games on Saturdays rather than Fridays and Saturday.

The sign-on runs from 1pm to 3pm at Hinkler Park.

all blacks hockey bundaberg hockey association come and try
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Courier driver comes to the aid of women after head-on crash

    premium_icon Courier driver comes to the aid of women after head-on crash

    News COURIER driver Rod Forward relives the moments after a head-on collision in the early hours of this morning.

    • 16th Feb 2019 1:31 PM
    Health game-changer for regional economy

    premium_icon Health game-changer for regional economy

    News More than 100 jobs if case gets the go-ahead

    • 16th Feb 2019 1:52 PM
    Hall back to claim madison crown in second appearance

    premium_icon Hall back to claim madison crown in second appearance

    News National champion Stephan Hall is back to compete in Bundy

    • 16th Feb 2019 12:50 PM
    Teen girls flown to hospital after head-on crash

    premium_icon Teen girls flown to hospital after head-on crash

    Breaking Teenagers airlifted after head-on car crash