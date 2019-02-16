No Bulls are coming but hockey is back for this season

The All Blacks hold the trophy after winning last year's men's senior grand final. Des Barritt, who is lifting the trophy, has taken over as president of the Bundaberg Hockey Association.

The All Blacks hold the trophy after winning last year's men's senior grand final. Des Barritt, who is lifting the trophy, has taken over as president of the Bundaberg Hockey Association. Brian Cassidy

HOCKEY: Bundaberg Hockey Association will do things differently to start the new season.

The association will hold a come and try day today.

But this year the Bulimba Bulls are not coming along for the ride.

For the past few years the Brisbane club, featuring Bundy Kookaburra Troy Elder, has come to the region on the day to play Bundy's best players.

BHA president Des Barritt said: "The events and calendars couldn't line up, which is a shame.

"We tried to get another Brisbane club up but we couldn't arrange a date,” Barritt said.

"We'll just go with our basic come and try, blow up an inflatable hockey field for the little kids and they will get in there with a soft ball and play.”

The Bulls might not be coming but not all is bad with the competition.

The men's senior division 1 competition will have three teams and a division 2 competition for the first time in a couple of years.

The women's senior division 1 competition will have four teams, up from three last year, with Raiders joining The Waves Cities, All Blacks and Arrows Athletics.

Barritt said it was looking good but as always all clubs are looking for more players.

The former All Blacks president has taken over the top job in hockey for this season.

His aim is to bring the good times back to the sport.

"I took over because I want to see hockey prosper in Bundy again and we've got a fairly new young executive board to come on board with me,” he said.

"It's been a struggle for Bundy Hockey ever since the floods (in 2013).

"I'm hoping I can rebuild numbers throughout all age groups from juniors and seniors and get it back to the level it once was before then.”

Barritt confirmed the season would start on March 9 with all games on Saturdays rather than Fridays and Saturday.

The sign-on runs from 1pm to 3pm at Hinkler Park.