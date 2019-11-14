No Buccs in seniors next year

FFA Cup - United Park Eagles (Black) v Wide Bay Buccaneers (Blue) - Brad Blackwell attampts a tackle on Steve Rankin (Buccaneers). There will be no side in seniors next year for the Wide Bay Buccaneers

FOOTBALL: The experiment of the Wide Bay Buccaneers in the Wide Bay Premier League is officially dead.

The NewsMail can reveal the Buccaneers won't be playing in senior football in any competition next year after the team was axed by Football Queensland Wide Bay after playing in the competition this year.

The reason behind it was a lack of interest from the other clubs in having them in the competition as well as getting senior players interested in playing for the Buccaneers.

FQWB technical director for competitions Ash Bratton said the decision was also made to allow the Buccaneers to set themselves up to play in state football again.

"We're going to continue to build in junior ranks," he said.

"We'll have teams up to under-18 in the state competition next year.

"By the fourth and fifth year of our license we hope to have under-20s and then build to seniors again by 2021 and 2022, hopefully."

Football Queensland announced yesterday that it will retain the same competition structure as the past two years in seniors with the Football Queensland Premier League staying and becoming the second tier behind the Nationals Premier League, which is the top.

All teams, minus the Buccaneers will field a under-18, under-20 and seniors.

The Buccaneers will only provide an U18 side.

The FQPL will have 11 teams in seniors next year with the NPL to have 14.

The junior structure, which features Buccaneers teams from under-13 to under-16, is expected to be different with an announcement on how that is run expected to come in the next few weeks.

The juniors and seniors are now allocated separately following a decoupling of the junior and seniors after the end of this season.