No Blues as Eagles secure top four spot

BIG NIGHT OUT: United Park Eagles player Joshua Adcock, in action against Bingera, scored four goals on Saturday. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: The three-year finals drought for the United Park Eagles in the Wide Bay Premier League is one step closer to being over.

The side moved into the top four for the first time this season with a 6-2 hammering of Sunbury on Saturday night in Maryborough.

Eagles striker Joshua Adcock scored four goals as a ten minute spell in the first half broke the game open.

The Eagles scored four goals between the 24th and 35th to effectively end the contest and secure its third straight win.

The side is the in-form team in the competition at the moment with three straight wins.

Sunbury coach Andrew Howlett said one defensive error from them opened the flood gates up.

He admitted disappointment in the performance and vowed the club would go back to the drawing board before next week.

In other results, Bingera remained in second after a 3-0 win against Granville in Maryborough.

The team is level on points with ladder leaders, The Waves, and have a game in hand.

Brothers Aston Villa returned to winning ways, securing a scrappy 1-0 win over the Wide Bay Buccaneers at Martens Oval.

Villa remained in sixth with the win and is now two points behind a top four spot and finals.

Buccaneers coach Peter Guest said one lapse cost the team dearly in the loss.

Action in the competition resumes on Saturday.