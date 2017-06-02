No better time to be an 'Old Tool'

LEAGUE STAR: Wendell Sailor will be at the fundraising lunch.

IN THE past couple of years the ladies have enjoyed the Old Bags lunch as a fundraiser for the mayor's annual charity appeal.

Now it's the turn of the fellas to participate in the Old Tools fundraising lunch.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said men's health issues were of major concern across the region and he and his organising committee were primed to do something positive about addressing the problem.

"I have an immense concern that blokes across our region simply do not take notice of warning signs when it comes to issues of prostate cancer, depression, isolation, and loneliness,” he said.

"We have come up with the Old Tools lunch concept that will provide financial support and assistance to a number of organisation servicing our region.

"The concept is simple. Attendees at our charity lunch are requested to bring along an old or new tool to donate.”

Funds raised will help men's health initiatives, while old tools will be donated to local Men's Shed groups.

"Our committee have been fortunate enough to engage former Broncos, Queensland and Australian rugby league champion and current rugby league commentator Wendell Sailor as our special guest for the event,” Cr Dempsey said.

The event will be held at the Bundaberg Multiplex on Friday, July 21 at noon.

Tickets are available by contacting Kim Ovens on 4130 4264 or emailing kim.ovens@bundaberg.

qld.gov.au.