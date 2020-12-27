NEW babies have been delivered at Cairns Hospital on Christmas Day, giving families "extra special" festive joy during a difficult and historic year.

Among the new mums is Bundaberg woman Serena Katt who decided to make the trek to home to Cairns to deliver one of the city's first Christmas babies in 2020.

Ms Katt welcomed her fifth child, Iridessa Katt, into the world at 1.19am on Friday and said "you can't ask for a better gift for Christmas".

Serena Katt with newborn Iridessa Katt, born at 1.19am on Christmas Day. PICTURE: TOBY VUE

Ms Katt said her newborn, weighing in at 4.08kg, was "supposed to come in the new year but decided to come early".

"My family's all pretty excited about her," she said.

"I'm the only one with grandbabies so the more I pop out, the better for my mum and dad."

Iridessa Katt weighed 4.08kg when she was born at Cairns Hospital on December 25. PICTURE: TOBY VUE



Ms Katt, who grew up in Cairns and now lives in Bundaberg, said the name Iridessa meant light.

"She's the light in our little family," Ms Katt said.

Elsewhere in the hospital's birth suite, couple William Nolan and Richelle Harries welcomed Timisha Nolan into the world at 11.07am.

"We're very happy, we're glad she's here," Ms Harries said.

"Having her on Christmas Day is extra special."

Cairns Hospital's Christmas babies 2020. Richelle Harries and William Nolan with newborn Timisha Nolan. PICTURE: TOBY VUE

Ms Harries said Timisha was her and Mr Nolan's sixth child.

"It's a good blessing in 2020 and our families are all happy and can't wait to see her."

The couple, from south of Tully in Murry Upper, got to the hospital about 6.45pm on Christmas Eve.

Mr Nolan said Timisha, who weighed just a tick over 3kg at birth, meant the world to them.

"Once we get home, the family will come over and celebrate. We'll get together for sure," Mr Nolan said.

toby.vue@news.com.au

Originally published as 'No better gift': Cairns welcomes bundles of festive joy