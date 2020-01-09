Menu
REEF GUARDIANS: Just another day in the office for Pablo Cogollos and Kasey Barnes.
NO BARRIER TOO GREAT FOR REEF GUIDE ROLES

Rhylea Millar
9th Jan 2020 6:00 AM
TOURISM operators have been called upon to nominate employees for an interesting role based on the reef.

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park’s Fiona Merida said nominations are now open for the fourth cohort of master reef guides.

The successful candidates will be experienced and qualified industry professionals that go above and beyond.

“The primary role of a master reef guide is to deliver educational talks and incredible experiences to visitors,” Ms Merida said.

“Reef guides are focused on environmental sustainability, stewardship and will ensure that visitors leave minimal to no impact on the reef.”

Master Reef Guides exploring the Great Barrier Reef.
Ms Merida said highly regarded tourism operators were asked to nominate staff who match the criteria and prior to starting the role, candidates would be interviewed by a panel and selected to participate in training.

Nominations close January 15 and can be submitted via https://bit.ly/37IJBHx.

