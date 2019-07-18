No bare walls as store creates space for local art

ART ON SHOW: Danielle Monckton of the Coral Cove Convenience Store said they had been approached by many local artists about displaying art in their store and in the empty shop next door.

ART ON SHOW: Danielle Monckton of the Coral Cove Convenience Store said they had been approached by many local artists about displaying art in their store and in the empty shop next door. Geordi Offord

A BUSINESS is adding a splash of colour to its walls to support local artists.

The Coral Cove Convenience Store has put a call out to artists who might want to display their work in its store.

Store co-owner Danielle Monckton said they've had artists approach them since they opened.

"From there it extended to displaying them in the empty shop front next door in the windows,” she said.

"It's a bit similar to an art gallery, people can take their coffee they get from our store and sit amongst the art and out of the weather.

"When we originally started displaying the art work we got a lot of positive feedback, we didn't really think it would grow like it has.” The empty shop next to the grocery store has tables and chairs and Danielle said they're hoping to have the door to the mini-gallery open soon.

Having a background in graphic design, Danielle said she was happy to be able to support the local talent.

"We've got more people asking if they can fill the spaces and artists have even sold their artwork from it being on the walls,” she said.

"We often get people asking about the art and also asking for price lists and contact details for the artists.” For more drop into the Coral Cove Convenience Store at 30 Homestead Boulevard in Coral Cove.