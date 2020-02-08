Bail sought for man accused of hitting woman with stolen car

The aftermath of a car crash at Alma and Fitzroy intersection involving an alleged stolen vehicle.

A Sarina man who allegedly fled the scene of a car crash in Rockhampton on Tuesday has been denied bail.

Sebastian James Isaac Skey, 23, appeared in custody in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he was not required to enter a plea.

Skey is facing 12 charges ­including failing to comply with the duties of a driver ­involved in a crash, evading police, and multiple counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

During Wednesday's bail application, the court heard that Skey was already on bail for other offences.

"The bail that he's on relates to unlawful use of motor vehicles," solicitor Rowan King said.

"Your Honour may have concerns because these (fresh) offences also involve unlawful use of motor vehicle and ­offences involving evading police.

"The dangerous operation and assault occasioning bodily harm (charges) which ­originate from Mackay involve a car being used to strike the victim.

"She was later seen by Queensland Ambulance Service.

"She was wedged between the stolen vehicle and a parked vehicle."

Mr King submitted that Skey could be adequately managed by the imposition of bail conditions.

But police objected to the application.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Skey had "an extensive ­history" for unlawful use of motor vehicles, possess utensils and other serious offences.

"The case against the defendant is strong and if convicted of those offences Your Honour, (he) will certainly serve a term of imprisonment," Snr Const Rumford said.

Magistrate Cameron Press refused bail.

"Given that the defendant was on bail when it's alleged these offences have occurred, I would have real concern that if released on bail again, that he would be at risk of committing further offences involving vehicles which of course would put himself and other members of the public at risk," Mr Press said.

Skey was remanded in custody until February 10 when his matters will be heard in a Mackay court.