No bail for son over assault on dad

Jim Alouat
| 19th Aug 2017 11:25 AM
This front end loader was abandoned after being driven up the Bruce Hwy near Childers.

BRETT William Evans was led in to Childers Magistrates Court by two police officers to hear if his bail application would be approved.

Evans is charged with committing grievous bodily harm on his father on August 3 at Booyal.

He is also charged with unlawfully possessing a weapon - a flick knife.

Evans, 42, sat quietly in the dock as the list of charges were read out by Magistrate John Smith.

The Booyal quarry operator faced seven other charges, which were originally mentioned when Evans faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Those charges include driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, drink-driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.147 on August 1, driving unlicensed, stealing, trespass and wilful damage.

These matters were partially heard at Bundaberg Magistrates Court before the bail application was withdrawn by Evans' duty lawyer Nicholas Larter.

Duty lawyer Craig Ryan said Evans wished to fight all charges except the driving-related matters.

In applying for bail, Mr Ryan said Evans would not have any contact with his father or consume any alcohol and would stay at his own home.

Mr Smith denied Evans bail.

"There is an unacceptable risk of you committing offences and there is an unacceptable risk, in my view, of endangering the safety and welfare of the public,” he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  childers court magistrates

