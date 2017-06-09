No bail for man over violent attack on woman

ON REMAND: Shane Noe, 53, looked subdued when he appeared in custody barefoot.

A MAN accused of an attack on a woman during which she feared she was about to be killed at a unit complex in Svensson Heights appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Shane Noe, 53, looked subdued when he appeared in custody barefoot, charged with assault causing bodily harm, assaulting police and obstructing police, following the alleged violent incident at the Takalvan St units on Thursday night.

The woman, 45, suffered facial injuries and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess opposed bail.

In Noe's bail application, defence lawyer Craig Ryan said his client did have a criminal history of violence and was on a disability support pension following a car crash that left him with a brain injury.

But if given bail, he said, Noe would have no contact with the alleged victim.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the attack appeared to have been a gratuitous act of violence and she was concerned police were also alleging that Noe made threats to witnesses and police officers.

Mr Ryan said Noe's problems seemed to occur when he was intoxicated and the remarks were likely made in context of "verbalisation of his anger at the time”.

Ms Merrin said it was alleged Noe had been drinking with a neighbour, someone he had befriended for some months, when without any provocation he acted violently.

"She feared she was going to be killed,” Ms Merrin said.

"He (allegedly) threatened police and their families, and did so repeatedly.

"The woman suffered injuries and was taken to hospital.

"Areas of blood spatter were observed, and damage to a sliding door.”

As Noe listened, with one bare foot resting up on the glass wall of the dock, Ms Merrin noted that his criminal history was against him and he had previously served more than two years' jail for a violent offence.

She expressed concerns that he had nowhere to live other than his unit and that he had demonstrated acts of violence toward his neighbours, people that he has associated with.

After consideration she refused bail and remanded Noe in custody, saying she was unable to impose any conditions that would alleviate any risks.

Noe made no comment during the proceedings and the case was adjourned for three weeks.