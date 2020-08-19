Menu
BAIL DENIED: A man who is charged with a domestic violence related burglary has been refused bail.
No bail for man charged with DV, burglary, drug offences

Geordi Offord
19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
A MAN has been refused bail and will remain behind bars where he awaits the outcome of a future sentence.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is facing multiple charges including a domestic violence related burglary and commit indictable offence, multiple stealing offences and possessing dangerous drugs.

He appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court by videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House where he made an application for bail.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution.

The man's lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court her client had substance abuse issues and that he had been using marijuana since he was 15 due to peer pressure.

The court heard his substance abuse progressed since then.

She said he was motivated to address his issues.

Ms Maloy accepted a jail term would likely be imposed on her client at sentence, however submitted that spending actual time in custody may not necessarily be required.

She said her client had never spent time in custody before.

Ms Maloy said if her client was granted bail he was willing to report to police and also would provide police with a residential bail address when he had it confirmed.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the submissions made by Ms Maloy and the objection to bail from the prosecution.

He took into account the man was facing a number of indictable offences which were allegedly committed while on bail for other indictable offences.

Mr Moloney found the man was an unacceptable risk of failing to appear and reoffending and bail was refused.

The matters were adjourned to be heard again on September 7 and the man was remanded in custody.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

