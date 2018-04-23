No bail for man charged over Burnett Heads shooting

A FOURTH man has been remanded in custody after being charged in relation to a double shooting at Burnett Heads.

Matthew Charles Crane's bail application was refused as he appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today on three charges - grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm used to commit an indictable offence and unlawful wounding.

In refusing bail, Magistrate Belinda Merrin said although the case was not as strong against Crane given his limited admissions compared to some of his co-accused, she did not consider it to be a "weak case” either.

"If convicted the defendant is likely to spend a significant amount of time in custody,” she said.

Crane was remanded in custody to appear via videolink on June 7.

Five men have now been charged over the incident at Burnett Heads on April 9 that left two men in hospital with gun shot wounds to their legs.