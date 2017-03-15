No bail for man accused of demanding drugs while armed

BAIL REFUSED: Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was "very serious to take a firearm to someone's place and assault them”.

A MAN who allegedly forced his way into a Millbank home while armed with a firearm was refused bail today.

Jason Leigh Withell, 40, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a category D/H/R weapon to commit indictable offence, one count of breaking and entering with violence while armed, and two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

The court was told Withell was drunk when he smashed his way into the River Terrace home about 6.30am on Tuesday and assaulted a man and woman inside while demanding drugs.

In the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, defence lawyer Nick Larter said his client accepted he had alcohol issues.

Making the bail application, which was opposed by police, Mr Larter argued Withell could live with his parents west of Childers, which would keep him out of Bundaberg and away from the alleged victims.

But Magistrate Belinda Merrin remanded him in custody to reappear next month.

"It's very serious to take a firearm to someone's place and assault them and cause them bodily harm," she said.