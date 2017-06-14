No bail for man accused of strangling pregnant girlfriend

Domestic violence spiked in Logan over the Christmas and New Year break. Photo illustration Claudia Baxter JA1310BZZ

A MAN accused of kneeing and strangling his pregnant girlfriend in an argument over his drug use has been refused bail.

His distressed girlfriend wanted him released and watched anxiously from the public gallery.

Agitated, she often peered around the back of defence lawyer Matt Moloy to gaze at her boyfriend on the video screen from jail as Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard how she ran to neighbours for help that day.

She was then taken to Bundaberg Hospital for medical treatment.

The man was arrested and charged with choking, suffocation or strangulation on April 16 under domestic violence legislation.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the woman had since withdrawn her statement.

Mr Moloy agreed there was a prima facie case and that the defended matter would go to the District Court for trial.

Mr Maloy said the allegation against his client was extremely serious and the man had a lengthy criminal record.

But, he said, the woman had acted irrationally that day on police evidence.

He said the man said of her: "She screeched, screamed and yelled at me for three hours".

"She is pregnant to him. She wants him to return home," he said.

Ms Merrin said police saw injuries to her neck and face.

She found the man to be an unacceptable risk and refused him bail. The case was adjourned to September.