No bail for ‘drugged up’ tradie accused of running over landlord

A 27-year-old concreter accused of attempted murder has revoked his bail application despite the matter being half heard earlier this week.

Harley Warren Mobbs was not required to appear in Caboolture Magistrates Court today when the matter was mentioned for the second time this week.

Mobbs was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Saturday night after allegedly deliberately running over his former landlord.

Harley Warren Hobbs has been charged with attempted murder. Photo: Facebook

Police allege Mobbs attended a Namatjia Court address in a white Nissan Patrol on Saturday night, rammed through the gate and did a burnout in the backyard.

It will be further alleged that when a 47-year-old Peachester woman went to confront him Mobbs drove over her repeatedly, causing significant injuries to her left leg and foot.

The man, who used to reside in New South Wales, before moving to Caboolture, appeared via videolink in Caboolture Magistrates Court on Monday.

Car burnout tracks leading to bloody clothing at the attempted murder scene where a 27-year-old man allegedly drove over a woman in her back yard, Namatjia Court, Caboolture. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

A damaged car at the attempted murder scene where a 27-year-old man allegedly drove over a woman in her back yard at Namatjia Court, Caboolture. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

The court heard that Mobbs had been living in a shed at the address but had been evicted by the victim woman.

It was also revealed that Mobbs told police he had used the drug ice earlier that day.

Mobbs made an application for bail but Magistrate Hackett requested more information from his lawyer about how his drug use would be addressed if allowed back in the community and adjourned the matter until today.

No further application was made for bail but Mobbs' lawyer said one would be made in the near future.

Magistrate Hackett ordered the police to prepare a brief of evidence and adjourned the matter for a committal mention in Caboolture Magistrates Court on June 2.

