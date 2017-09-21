No bail for ATM robbery accused

ROBBERY: Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the robbery charge was serious, with police alleging he threatened a male when confronting him to withdraw money from an ATM.

ACCUSED of robbing a man at an ATM in the CBD on Tuesday, Jamie Cameron Gear was refused bail by a Bundaberg magistrate.

Gear, 22, appeared in the dock before Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with committing the ATM robbery about 5.30pm.

Bail was opposed by police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt.

Lawyer Mat Maloy, in making the bail application, said Gear instructed that mental health issues may have led him to commit the alleged offence.

"He has no recollection of committing the offence,” Mr Maloy said.

He said Gear can live with his parents, who attended court, and conditions could be imposed to alleviate any court concerns including daily reporting to police and random alcohol tests.

Mr Maloy said documents before the court pointed to Gear being grossly affected by alcohol at the time of his arrest.

Gear had also sought bail so he could attend a "compulsory requirement” to be in Brisbane next month for an insurance matter following a road accident.

The court heard that Gear was also due to appear before it next month on unrelated charges of burglary and enter premises.

She said Gear had significant criminal history and had been before the court in November for a stealing and drug offence where he was given the benefit of a two-month jail sentence, immediately suspended for nine months.

Ms Merrin said she had no confidence in the man then refused bail and adjourned the matter until early October.