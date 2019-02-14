No evidence for charges in suspicious car park encounter

A woman took to Facebook last week detailing how her daughter was called "beautiful" in the Kmart Plaza in what she said was an attempt to lure the young girl.

A woman took to Facebook last week detailing how her daughter was called "beautiful" in the Kmart Plaza in what she said was an attempt to lure the young girl. Google

TOOWOOMBA police have finalised an investigation into a report of a man acting suspiciously at a shopping complex in Kearneys Spring last week.

It was reported the man had approached a young girl on Wednesday, February 6.

Police say they investigated the matter, with no evidence existing to substantiate an offence occurring.

The matter has since been finalised with no further police action being taken.

"Officers treat every complaint of this nature seriously, conducting numerous inquiries and taking action when an offence has been identified," a statement released by police today said.

"Local police are concerned with numerous posts on social media identifying the man involved and are urging the public to be mindful of their actions."

Police are warning those engaging in vigilante activities online that their actions may constitute an offence, cause others to commit an offence, or render themselves civilly liable.