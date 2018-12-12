Nissan confirms only 50 of $1.5m GT-R supercar will be built

NISSAN'S head-turning GT-R50 by Italdesign concept has been confirmed for production.

The futuristic performance car will be priced at more than $1.5 million before taxes and options.

That amount of cash makes the GT-R50 one of the most expensive new cars in the world, sharing the rarefied air with such vehicles as the McLaren Senna but well short of the most expensive machine on Australian roads, the $5.5m Pagani Huayra Roadster.

Nissan will build 50 examples of the GT-R50 by Italdesign.

The Nissan GT-R has long had a cult following. Fans drooled over the vehicle's supercar killing acceleration, motorsport pedigree and - until now - comparative affordability.

Nissan has committed to making just 50 examples of the GT-R50, which is sure to keep the price high among collectors.

Nissan sports car program boss Bob Laishley says the company was encouraged to build the GT-R50 because of the reaction and interest shown by fans around the world.

Strong customer reaction led to the concept entering production.

"The reaction from Nissan fans around the world - and potential customers of the GT-R50 - has greatly exceeded our expectations," says Laishley.

"These 50 cars, which celebrate 50 years of the GT-R as well as 50 years of Italdesign, will be rolling tributes to Nissan's engineering leadership and rich sports car heritage for a long time to come."

The supercar is a collaboration between Nissan and Turin design studio Italdesign. The car uses Nissan's GT-R halo performance car as the basis for the production version.

The GT-R50 joins the exclusive 500kW-plus club.

The concept was first shown at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Nissan revealed it would be powered by a Nismo-tuned version of its 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 producing 530kW/780Nm - that's 88kW more than the standard GT-R.

The exterior design is to remain unchanged from the concept shown earlier this year with highlights including pronounced LED headlights, lower roofline and large rear wing.

Nissan expects to deliver the 50 vehicles to customers next year and into 2020.