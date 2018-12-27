Nines is unlikely in the NDRL next year

Avondale's Dylan Wagner scores during the sides loss to Miriam Vale in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

LEAGUE: Don't expect the Northern Districts Rugby League to start next year with a Nines competition.

The NewsMail can reveal the competition is unlikely to start with one before the 13-a-side season begins.

Earlier this year Avondale claimed the inaugural nines competition after winning the round robin competition and beating Gin Gin in the final match.

The competition was introduced to bring younger players into the game and attract them to the clubs.

But this year's nine tournament was hampered with the loss of Miriam Vale in the final round with a lack of players.

Gin Gin, who finished second, played but then pulled out of the whole competition before the season started through a lack of numbers.

NDRL chairman Neil Redfern said the logistics might make it tough.

"We'd really love to hold one and there is plenty of merit for one,” Redfern said.

"But it's doubtful unless we got an indication all sides were strong.”

Redfern said the focus for the competition was on getting five teams playing and in a good position.

Gin Gin, Miriam Vale, Avondale and South Kolan have all confirmed they will play next year with Agnes Water affiliated but in doubt.

The Marlins are struggling for players, with the NDRL to help them out.

"It (nines) will probably be on the table in the future,” Redfern said.

"We want to get a strong competition going with all of the five teams involved and all of them as stable as we can get them.”