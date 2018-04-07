Nines format changes after Magpies short

WIN IT ALL: Gin Gin's Joshua Lammin will be hoping to seal the Nines win with his Hawks teammates tomorrow.

WIN IT ALL: Gin Gin's Joshua Lammin will be hoping to seal the Nines win with his Hawks teammates tomorrow. Neil Redfern

LEAGUE: The Northern Districts Rugby League says Miriam Vale will be fine to compete despite not playing in the Nines this weekend.

A lack of players will have the Magpies on the sidelines again when the final round is held in Gin Gin tomorrow.

But NDRL chairman Neil Redfern said there were no concerns for them playing in the opening round, in Miriam Vale on April 14.

"They'll be there,” he said.

"It's disappointing they won't be there but they are making sure they have good representation for their first home game.”

The withdrawal of Miriam Vale has forced a redraw of the Nines competition for this weekend.

The competition finals were meant to be held this weekend after two rounds were held before the Easter break.

Tomorrow's matches won't be finals; instead they will count for another round of matches, just like the round scheduled for two weeks ago.

It will be a repeat of round one from three weeks ago.

"All teams will get the same number of games as round one,” Redfern said.

"It will be a pre-season hit out again for all the sides.”

The winners will be the sides that accumulate the most wins from both the opening round and tomorrow's matches.

Gin Gin is in the box seat after claiming all three wins in the opening round.

The Hawks just need to beat Avondale, which finished second, on the ladder to claim the trophy.

The action starts tomorrow.