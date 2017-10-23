Nine months of jail after guilty plea

SHANE Lindsay Kent was jailed for nine months after he pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to contravening a domestic violence protection order (aggravated offence) in Miller St, Norville on August 4; obstructing police; and drug-driving (methyl- amphetamine) on June 26.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Tina Bland said Kent contravened a protection order in place for Veronica Johnson.

She said Kent called Ms Johnson to drive him home after he'd been drinking at a sports club and then been violent towards her in the car.

"Police were called to an incident in a car park (in Miller St). He'd struck her several times and became aggressive towards police, saying, 'you're a dog',” Snr Const Bland said.

"He continued to interrupt and was arrested for obstruction. "In the past he has slashed her tyres, punched her in the face, smashed windows.”

Defence lawyer Edwina Rowan said Kent suffered from anxiety.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Kent he caused injury to Ms Johnson and had a significant criminal history, including a 15-month jail term for an assault on police.

He'd also been convicted of assault causing bodily harm.

At the time of sentence Kent had spent 60 days in custody.

Ms Merrin sentenced him to nine months jail and set a parole release date of November 6.