Crime

Nine marijuana plants allegedly found in Thabeban yard

27th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 27-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with supplying, producing and possessing dangerous drugs and a possessing utensils.

Bundaberg police searched a Thabeban home on Tuesday where they allegedly found nine marijuana plants in the backyard, marijuana seedlings, as well as a plant under lights in one of the bedrooms. that were assisting it to grow.

Police also allegedly found two electric grinders, two utensils, a set of electric scales and a number of clip-seal bags containing what police believe to be marijuana and a leaf also believed to be marijuana weighing 17.5g.

The man is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 26.
 

