Nine is fine for Bay Power in AFL derby

INJURY: Bay Power player Damien McGreevey Junior with a gnarly break in his right arm. Cody Fox

AFL: In best game of the Wide Bay AFL season, Bay Power proved too strong for the Hervey Bay Bombers, winning 13.13-91 to 13.3-8.

The match was a physical contest for the entire four quarters with both teams throwing their bodies at the ball.

Damien McGreevey Jr was forced to leave the ground before half-time with a suspected broken right arm and was rushed straight to hospital.

It was a game of fluctuating fortunes with both teams having goal-scoring runs.

The match was for the taking of either side late in the forth quarter.

With seven minutes remaining, Bay Power held a four point lead 79-75.

In a flurry of activity in the final seven minutes, three goals were scored with Bay Power edging out the Hervey Bay Bombers.

Bay Power's Josh Wheeler was quick to praise the Bombers after the match.

"That was the toughest game of the season and the Bombers have come on,” Wheeler said.

"These are the types of games you like playing in, with each team coming back at each other.”

Hervey Bay Bombers coach Darren Hunter was proud of the effort of his team.

"It was a lot better performance and I was proud of the effort and attitude of my boys,” Hunter said.

Bay Power coach Kristian Walton echoed Hunter's comments.

"It was a tough game and we lost players for various reasons and did not have a bench in the final quarter,” Walton said.

"I can't be prouder of their efforts.

In the other senior match of the round, Across the Waves secured their first victory of the season against Brothers Bulldogs 14.11-95 to 6.12-48.

The injury to McGreevey will most likely rule him out for the remainder of the season.

He underwent two hours surgery on Saturday night to repair a broken bone in his right arm.

Next week Bay Power host the improving ATW Eagles while the Hervey Bay Bombers and Brothers Bulldogs have a bye.