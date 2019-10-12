Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics responded to a bus rollover last night.
Paramedics responded to a bus rollover last night.
News

Nine injured in bus rollover

Rainee Shepperson
12th Oct 2019 10:33 AM | Updated: 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LARGE group of people have narrowly escaped serious injury after the bus they were riding in rolled last night.

Paramedics responded to reports of a bus rollover about 8.29pm on Mackay Eungella Road, just before Finch Hatton Gorge Road.

Nine patients were assessed for minor injuries however all patients declined further transport to hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the bus was "well off the road in a ditch" and all passengers had removed themselves from the vehicle when police arrived.

bus rollover editors picks mackay crash mackay police pioneer valley qas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Meet Bundy’s first Queen of Shebah

    premium_icon Meet Bundy’s first Queen of Shebah

    News Shebah, an all-female rideshare, is set to hit Bundaberg on Monday almost one year after Uber first launched.

    PERFECT PAIR: Where to find new Bundy Rum Ice Break

    premium_icon PERFECT PAIR: Where to find new Bundy Rum Ice Break

    News Bundaberg Rum flavoured Ice Break will be hitting shelves next week in an exciting...

    Changing times for women’s sport at The Waves

    premium_icon Changing times for women’s sport at The Waves

    News WITH an ever-increasing number of women and girls taking to the sporting field, The...

    Minister wants more info on health boss 'sacking'

    premium_icon Minister wants more info on health boss 'sacking'

    News Minister seeks more information over controversial sacking of CEO