Karl’s on the nose. Here’s how Nine plans to change that

Nine is sticking with Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner despite horror ratings. Picture Julie Kiriacoudis

CHANNEL 9 is set to use its first-ever telecast of the Australian Open tennis in January to reinvigorate the Today show and restore Karl Stefanovic's popularity with viewers.

Nine CEO Hugh Marks has confirmed that Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner will continue to present the network's breakfast show in 2019.

But Marks says that Today will undergo a refresh to help combat the rise of rival Sunrise and that Stefanovic needs to focus on rebuilding his bond with the Aussie public.

Today Show filming at Surfers Paradise beach. Karl Stefanovic talks to Qld Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on set. Picture Glenn Hampson

"We've got an amazing opportunity to re-launch the Today show as part of the Australian Open so they (Stefanovic and Gardner) will be there (in Melbourne) for two weeks as part of that," Marks said.

"I'll be talking to the team about sharpening the production of the show."

Today has recorded some of its worst ratings for a decade in recent times - sometimes dropping below 200,000 viewers across the five capital cities.

The poor ratings had led to a rash of rumours that Stefanovic was set to be dumped from the show.

Critics said that the star's messy divorce and criticism of Gardner during an Uber conversation had tarnished his popularity.

Marks believes Stefanovic can turn things around.

"Karl has had a tough year but I have every confidence that he can get back to what he is really good at and re-establish that connection with the audience," Marks said.

"If the audience sees him really working hard and treating them very seriously and delivering on what he can do well then he can re-establish that connection. He is a fantastic broadcaster."

Stefanovic is also set to present the second season of reality show This Time Next Year in 2019.

