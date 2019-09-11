Menu
Nine homes have been lost in the bushfires since Friday. Marc Stapelberg
Nine homes destroyed as ferocious bushfire intensifies

Aisling Brennan
10th Sep 2019 4:45 PM | Updated: 11th Sep 2019 6:03 AM

NINE homes have been destroyed so far in the ongoing raging bush fires in Northern NSW.

As NSW Rural Fire Service continue to battle blazes across the region, RFS Building Impact Assessment teams are continuing their assessment of fire impacted areas.

The initial assessment of property impact is found eight homes were destroyed in the Long Gully Road fire, Drake, with only 25 per cent of the area assessed.

  • 8 homes destroyed, 1 damaged
  • 16 outbuildings destroyed, 13 damaged
  • 36 homes in the immediate area of the fire were saved

Meanwhile, the complete area assessment of the Mount McKenzie Road fire, Tenterfield found:

  • 1 home destroyed, 4 damaged
  • 3 facilities destroyed (two car yards and a pistol club)
  • 15 outbuildings destroyed, 10 damaged

Residents are being encouraged to follow their bushfire survival plan as strong winds and changing weather conditions threatening further fire outbreaks across the region.

