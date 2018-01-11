Nine Bundy CBD businesses that have opened their doors

Cha Cha Chocolate is the new resident sweet shop on Bourbong St.
City Chic women's clothing opened next to Rivers.
Arrow Bean cafe relocated from South Bundaberg.
City Elements reopened after renovations were needed after a water leakage in January last year.
Kudos opened in the old Lushus Cakes shop.
Frozen yoghurt shop Yo 2 Go opened at the end of 2016.
Warners Fine Jewellery opened a family business in April last year.
Buzz Superfoods cafe opened and Coffee at Kelly's expanded.
Grindstone Coffee House opened in redeveloped building Zara's Place on Woongarra St.
If you know of other businesses in the Bundaberg CBD email details to reporter Emma Reid and it will be included in the online list.
Email: emma.reid @news-mail.com.au