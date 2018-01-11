Menu
Nine Bundy CBD businesses that have opened their doors

BUSINESS BOOMING: Cha Cha Chocolate's Melanice Jacobsen said they had only planned to open for nine weeks but there support from locals, tourist and other businesses made it permanent.
BUSINESS BOOMING: Cha Cha Chocolate's Melanice Jacobsen said they had only planned to open for nine weeks but there support from locals, tourist and other businesses made it permanent.
Emma Reid
by

Cha Cha Chocolate is the new resident sweet shop on Bourbong St.

City Chic women's clothing opened next to Rivers.

Arrow Bean cafe relocated from South Bundaberg.

City Elements reopened after renovations were needed after a water leakage in January last year.

Kudos opened in the old Lushus Cakes shop.

Frozen yoghurt shop Yo 2 Go opened at the end of 2016.

Warners Fine Jewellery opened a family business in April last year.

The owner of Buzz super foods Chris Beasley. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
The owner of Buzz super foods Chris Beasley.

Buzz Superfoods cafe opened and Coffee at Kelly's expanded.

Grindstone Coffee House opened in redeveloped building Zara's Place on Woongarra St.

If you know of other businesses in the Bundaberg CBD email details to reporter Emma Reid and it will be included in the online list.

Email: emma.reid @news-mail.com.au

Bundaberg News Mail
