Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mick Fanning at Bells Beach after his final heat of his professional surfing career. Picture: Jan Wainwright-Wilson
Mick Fanning at Bells Beach after his final heat of his professional surfing career. Picture: Jan Wainwright-Wilson
Lifestyle

Surf photography finalists are out of this world

by Staff Writer
21st Mar 2019 6:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The awe-inspiring majesty of the ocean - in all its glory - has never looked so thrilling.

Nikon Australia has announced the finalists of the 2019 Surf Photo of The Year - and the entrants are nothing short of staggering.

The images, captured by Australian photographers, dramatically reveal, as finalist Ray Collins describes it, " the line between order and chaos".

Locations include Queensland, Western Australia, Indonesia, Hawaii, Fiji, Mexico.

Ireland is a surprise inclusion, with one stunning image showing the powerful waves of the rugged North Atlantic coast.

Surfers captured in the images include world champions Stephanie Gilmore, Mick Fanning and Tom Carroll.

Harry Bryant - South Coast 2017. Picture: John Respondek
Harry Bryant - South Coast 2017. Picture: John Respondek

 

“Unfinished Symphony” was taken at Noosa Heads, Queensland from a helicopter. Picture: Paul Smith
“Unfinished Symphony” was taken at Noosa Heads, Queensland from a helicopter. Picture: Paul Smith

A panel of 13 high-profile judges from within the surfing industry, including seven-time world champion Gilmore, selected the top 20 photo entries and top three video submissions.

They based their selection on innovation, sensory impact, uniqueness and creative composition.

The winners for the Nikon Surf Photo and Video of the Year will be announced at the Surfing Australia Awards Night on April 2 on the Gold Coast.

Ed Sloane titled this image “Stephanie Gilmore x 7” as it shows “that feeling when you've just won your 7th world title”. Picture: Ed Sloane.
Ed Sloane titled this image “Stephanie Gilmore x 7” as it shows “that feeling when you've just won your 7th world title”. Picture: Ed Sloane.
Mick Fanning at Bells Beach after his final heat of his professional surfing career. Picture: Jan Wainwright-Wilson
Mick Fanning at Bells Beach after his final heat of his professional surfing career. Picture: Jan Wainwright-Wilson
Commercial diver Shanan Worrall riding a wave in Western Australia. Picture: Scott Bauer.
Commercial diver Shanan Worrall riding a wave in Western Australia. Picture: Scott Bauer.
North Atlantic Power. A swell over 10m batters the coastline of Ireland. Picture: Andrew Kaineder.
North Atlantic Power. A swell over 10m batters the coastline of Ireland. Picture: Andrew Kaineder.
Nocturnal Curl is a stunning example of Surf Flash Photography. Picture: Matthew Tidlesley
Nocturnal Curl is a stunning example of Surf Flash Photography. Picture: Matthew Tidlesley
“Pumping lighting” sets the scene for a storm. Picture: Stu Gibson
“Pumping lighting” sets the scene for a storm. Picture: Stu Gibson
Laurie Towner making the latest of drops of the swell of the year at Cloud Break, Fiji. Picture: Ted Grambeau
Laurie Towner making the latest of drops of the swell of the year at Cloud Break, Fiji. Picture: Ted Grambeau
A golden moment for big wave surfer Mark Healey on one of the biggest swells to ever hit Nias Island, off Sumatra in Indonesia. Picture: Ted Grambeau
A golden moment for big wave surfer Mark Healey on one of the biggest swells to ever hit Nias Island, off Sumatra in Indonesia. Picture: Ted Grambeau
Lucas Silveira surfing near the Island of Nias, off Sumatra in Indonesia. Picture: Ted Grambeau
Lucas Silveira surfing near the Island of Nias, off Sumatra in Indonesia. Picture: Ted Grambeau
“Jack MacRae Inner Atlas 2018” shows the the interconnection of humans with nature through the most pure form of wave riding, the primitive art of bodysurfing. Picture: Trent Mitchell
“Jack MacRae Inner Atlas 2018” shows the the interconnection of humans with nature through the most pure form of wave riding, the primitive art of bodysurfing. Picture: Trent Mitchell

More Stories

nikon australia photography surfing

Top Stories

    Taste Bundy: The four-month festival for all foodies

    premium_icon Taste Bundy: The four-month festival for all foodies

    News THE table is set for Queensland's longest food festival and it's happing right here in the state's mixing bowl of locally grown produce.

    Having a crack at the poultry business

    premium_icon Having a crack at the poultry business

    News Meet the 7-year-old selling his own quail eggs.

    Paiton joins region's battle to beat cancer

    premium_icon Paiton joins region's battle to beat cancer

    Health 1700 Wide Bay Burnett residents suffer with cancer a year

    WASTE LEVY: Another bill for Bundy businesses

    premium_icon WASTE LEVY: Another bill for Bundy businesses

    Council News Council to change accepted waste types at some facilities