Danny Nikolic outside t the Supreme Court in 2015. Picture: Mark Dadswell
Horses

Nikolic’s bid to ride again goes up in flames

by Michael Manley
30th Jan 2020 10:50 AM
CONTROVERSIAL former jockey Danny Nikolic's latest bid to resume his career has been turned down by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission.

The QRIC released a statement on Wednesday evening saying that Daniel Nikolic's application for a Queensland jockey's licence has been declined.

The statement added that the Commission wasn't in a position to make any further comment.

Nikolic, 45, lodged an application to the QRIC in early December.

It is believed he intended to be based in North Queensland and wanted a probationary conditional licence for 12 months.

Danny Nikolic has missed out on riding licence in Queensland.
Danny Nikolic has missed out on riding licence in Queensland.

Nikolic hasn't ridden since September 2012 when Racing And Appeals Disciplinary Board banned him for life after he was found guilty of threatening then RV chief steward Terry Bailey.

Nikolic rode 35 Group 1 winners and was regarded as one of the nation's most gifted jockeys.

