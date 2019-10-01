Nikki Webster hints at new music on The Masked Singer

Nikki Webster has hinted at releasing her first new music in a decade after being revealed as a contestant on The Masked Singer.

The 32-year-old was uncovered behind the alien costume on the reality singing show on Monday night.

"I've been writing some tracks I love, so, you never know," Webster told Confidential. "Music is a passion of mine and any chance to perform I love to."

Webster was widely tipped to be behind the alien costume and last week told Confidential she'd been flattered by the speculation.

She became the third celebrity ousted from the reality show, following the departure of former Big Brother host Gretel Killeen and cricketer Brett Lee last week.

Before her identity was revealed, judges Jackie O Henderson, Dave Hughes and Lindsay Lohan failed to pick Webster behind the costume.

Dannii Minogue did however pick Webster after her performance of 5 Seconds of Summer's Youngblood.

"It sounded like a really fun and exciting opportunity to be involved in the first series of this crazy unique show … a chance for Australia to see me sing and perform again, and a chance to make my students at my dance studio proud," Webster said of taking part in the show.

The Masked Singer format originated in South Korea, where it was called King of Mask Singer, with the series to feature 12 celebrities singing in head to toe costumes with their faces concealed.

Webster is of course a household name thanks to appearing in the opening ceremony of the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She subsequently released a hit single Strawberry Kisses and now owns three dance studios.

Her last single, Devilicious, was released in 2009.

"I'm working on some really exciting projects, developing new things, I'm really passionate about showcasing the incredible talent we have here in this country, the young stars of tomorrow, supporting them and guiding them through their journeys," the mother of two said. "I've got lots of exciting things happening and also just growing and expanding my dance studios, making them a safe place for children to express their creativity."