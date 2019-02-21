Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tick-infested snake unrecognisable

by Elise Williams
21st Feb 2019 6:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NIKE the notorious snake is back and better than ever.

Originally found with hundreds of ticks attached to his body, he made headlines worldwide but was yesterday released back into the wild - completely tick-free.

Nike, who has been residing at the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital for the last month, is said to have returned to full health.

"We are excited to share that Nike has returned to the wild after making a full recovery," a statement on the clinics Facebook said.

Nike the Snake with all ticks removed. Photo: Facebook
Nike the Snake with all ticks removed. Photo: Facebook

 

"Nike has been eating normally, (and has returned) to his expected body weight. His blood profile was within normal range and he was showing all normal behaviours. (Nike) will continue to thrive in the wild."

Facebook users have praised the efforts of the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital, with many followers wishing the snake well.

Brian Robinson of Snake Catchers Brisbane, who works for the company that initially caught and relocated Nike, said there's no doubt the snake will live a long and healthy life.

"When snakes have a parasite like a tick, as long as they're treated for infection they're perfectly find to go on as normal," Mr Robinson said.

"That snake will survive in the wild just as any other snake would."

 

Nike's recovery was celebrated by many. Photo: Facebook
Nike's recovery was celebrated by many. Photo: Facebook

More Stories

editors picks snake ticks

Top Stories

    50 SES volunteers at the ready as Oma closes in

    premium_icon 50 SES volunteers at the ready as Oma closes in

    Weather BUNDABERG SES crews are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as Tropical Cyclone Oma closes in.

    PHOTOS: 50 of our favourite Bundaberg dogs

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 50 of our favourite Bundaberg dogs

    News Check out 50 photos of adorable dogs from across the region

    Accused armed robber's bid to be with pregnant partner fails

    premium_icon Accused armed robber's bid to be with pregnant partner fails

    Crime Armed servo hold up accused to remain behind bars

    Slippery character turns up at cop station

    premium_icon Slippery character turns up at cop station

    Offbeat Andrew Buckley's heart sank when police called him

    • 21st Feb 2019 6:43 PM