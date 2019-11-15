Nightmare trying to find a rental

WAITING for a rental is a stressful experience, but living with 11 people in the meantime made it even harder for Bec Watts and her family.

Mrs Watts said they originally weren’t going to have to wait for a rental but a mix-up meant they had to come up with a back-up plan.

“We moved up to Bundaberg and had to move in with my brother-in-law and his family and it took us one-and-a-half months to find a rental.”

Ms Watts expressed that they were lucky to find a place but it was primarily because they were willing to live out of town in South Kolan.

Mrs Watts said she was so desperate to find a place she was talking to real estate agents every day.

“I was going into the real estate daily expressing how much of a nightmare we were having,” she said.

“My husband and I have five kids and then there’s my brother-in law’s family.”

Ms Watts said it was difficult for all involved, including the kids.

“It took its toll, the kids were out of their comfort zone and were struggling not having their own environment,” she said.

“It certainly caused a strain.”

Ms Watts said after their experience they hoped to stay at the same rental until they purchased a house.

“We won’t be jumping back into the rental market again any time soon, we didn’t realise how hard it would be,” she said.

“We come from a town with 1500 people and it is nothing like this.

“The viewings in Bundaberg have 10 or more couples, but where we used to live there wouldn’t be a whole group viewing – it would be a private showing of the place.”

Propertyology head of research Simon Pressley this week said Bundaberg had one of the tightest rental markets in the country.

“(Bundaberg) vacancy rates peaked at 3.7 per cent in January 2016 and are now down to 1 per cent,” Mr Pressley said.

“A balanced rental market is typically when vacancy rates are between 2.5 per cent and 3 per cent.

“Generally speaking, pressure starts to build on rents when vacancy rates slip below 2 per cent.”