Traffic cameras show some southbound congestion on the Bruce Hwy, Beerburrum.
Traffic cameras show some southbound congestion on the Bruce Hwy, Beerburrum.
'Nightmare' Bruce Hwy congestion after crash

Amber Hooker
26th May 2019 2:46 PM
AUTHORITIES have described Bruce Hwy congestion as "horrendous" as traffic crawls southbound from the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics and police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes at Elimbah about 11.50am.

A patient was transported to the Caboolutre Hospital with neck pains, potentially from whiplash.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said although the site had been cleared, Transport and Main Roads was warning of serious delays as of 1.20pm.

The QPS spokesman said the traffic still appeared to be a "bit of a nightmare" as of 2.20pm.

