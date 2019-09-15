Nightmare at Bargara as tourists allegedly beaten by group

BUNDABERG police were called to a disturbance outside of Kasey's Restaurant at Bargara, on September 13.

Authorities were called around 11.30pm, after a large group of young people between 15 and 17 years old allegedly assaulted three international male tourists.

One of the tourists was allegedly knocked unconscious and another allegedly had a contusion to the back of his head.

It was also reported that a vehicle belonging to a member of the public was allegedly kicked and a toilet in the Turtle Park on the esplanade was smashed.

A spokesman for QPS said the victims declined medical treatment and no formal complaint was made.

Bargara councillor Greg Barnes posted on Facebook on Saturday morning, calling for CCTV cameras to be installed, after seeing the damage caused to the public toilets.

"Early this morning I was advised that a toilet next to the turtle playground had been vandalised," the post read.

"It worries me that individuals who carry out such acts share the same oxygen as the rest of the community which now has to fund the repairs."