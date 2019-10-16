Pie shop takes home beefy competition win

THE Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines one of the derivative words of "nightingale" as to "sing enchantments".

Perhaps it's no wonder then that Nightingale Pies have come away from the Official Great Aussie Pie Competition with a bronze and a silver medal.

"Would have been good to get a gold," joked owner Sue Burridge yesterday.

"It's the fourth consecutive year that we've entered and won awards."

Nightingale won awards for their Beef and Mushroom and Ned Kelly pies.

"It is really good to know that you've got that consistency," Mrs Burridge said.

"Just for our own satisfaction too - and the bakers and the staff."

She said handmaking all the pies on site every day was one of the things that set Nightingale apart from the competition.

"You've got to do it with love," she said.