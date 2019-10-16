Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pie shop takes home beefy competition win

Zachary O'Brien
16th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines one of the derivative words of "nightingale" as to "sing enchantments".

Perhaps it's no wonder then that Nightingale Pies have come away from the Official Great Aussie Pie Competition with a bronze and a silver medal.

"Would have been good to get a gold," joked owner Sue Burridge yesterday.

"It's the fourth consecutive year that we've entered and won awards."

Nightingale won awards for their Beef and Mushroom and Ned Kelly pies.

"It is really good to know that you've got that consistency," Mrs Burridge said.

"Just for our own satisfaction too - and the bakers and the staff."

She said handmaking all the pies on site every day was one of the things that set Nightingale apart from the competition.

"You've got to do it with love," she said.

awards nightingale pies official great aussie pie competition pies
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Illegal dumping scam uncovered by new council staff

    premium_icon Illegal dumping scam uncovered by new council staff

    News TWO new illegal dumping officers have fined an offender in their first week on the job.

    Bundy Port: Pacific Tug approval expected in weeks

    premium_icon Bundy Port: Pacific Tug approval expected in weeks

    News A decision involving Pacific Tug’s application is expected within “coming weeks”.

    60 and sick, but the govt has told her to get a job

    premium_icon 60 and sick, but the govt has told her to get a job

    News A ‘devastating’ diagnosis shatters Bundaberg couple

    Former minister was briefed on Paradise Dam’s flaws

    premium_icon Former minister was briefed on Paradise Dam’s flaws

    News A former Energy and Water Supply Minister was briefed on Paradise Dam’s problems in...