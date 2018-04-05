Menu
The night club attack was totally over the top, a judge said.
News

Nightclub horror: Bashed over a place in crowd

John Weekes
by
5th Apr 2018 5:45 AM

A VIOLENT upbringing and a violent jail stint made him a ticking timebomb.

And when a dispute broke out at a nightclub, a drunk Christopher Laurence Hallinan-Jarvis responded with three punches, leaving his victim with hideous injuries.

The 28-year-old former Mary Valley league player was sentenced on Wednesday, where Brisbane District Court heard he previously bashed a woman, fracturing her jaw.

The court heard violence was normalised during Hallinan-Jarvis's upbringing, and he got in several fights during a previous jail sentence.

Judge David Kent said these experiences may have led to "hypervigilance”.

A health expert told the court Hallinan-Jarvis had developed a "cognitive or behavioural template” for using violence as a means of problem-solving.

"You seem to be a person who resorts to violence when stressed,” Judge Kent added.

Hallinan-Jarvis was "grossly intoxicated” during the nightclub incident, the judge added.

The argument was over "a place in the crowd” and the 28-year-old's behaviour was completely unreasonable, Judge Kent said.

Hallinan-Jarvis was sentenced for committing grievous bodily harm.

The court heard one of his punches caused a serious series of fractures to the other man's eye socket.

Judge Kent said the court had been told there was still hope Hallinan-Jarvis could be rehabilitated.

But the judge added: "The train's leaving the station”.

He urged him to address his problems to avoid wasting his life in jail.

Hallinan-Jarvis was jailed for three years but will be released on parole in April 3 next year. -NewsRegional　　

