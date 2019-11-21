Night racing an exciting benefit of cycle club funding

CYCLEFEST International organiser Jason Templeman says the council funding temporary lighting won't just save the event from being run next year.

It will also help the Bundaberg Cycling Club to hold night racing once again.

Bundaberg Regional Council is providing the organisers with $23,000 to improve lighting at the Kevin Brogden Velodrome.

It is on top of the $5000 given to the Cyclefest International from Energy Queensland.

It follows an audit that revealed the lighting at the velodrome was not good for racing.

"We got what we wanted," Templeman said.

"It now allows us to host the event."

Templeman said the changes will now have the venue at 300 lux, good enough to race.

Some temporary lighting will be installed with some permanent lighting upgraded too.

This will allow the Bundaberg Cycling Club to host night events, which it hasn't been able to do.

"It's a flow-on effect," Templeman said.

"The legacy we want to create with the event, long term, is to build the event and help the Bundaberg Cycling Club at the same time.

"We're grateful the council has come on board."

The next step and legacy the Cyclefest wants to create is either permanent lighting to the standard to race international events or build a new velodrome at the current venue.

Templeman said the cost would be around $250,000 to implement lighting and the aim was to get the funding in the next 12 months to ensure the 2021 event had it.

"I think it will come through the help of all three forms of government," he said.

"We're looking to also inject the profits that we make from the event in 2020 into it, to help with the process.

"The Cyclefest is shaping up well for next year and beyond."

The event will be held from February 12 to 19.