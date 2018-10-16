Night of 1000 not to be missed

1000 DRAWINGS: Nicky Staff-Beckenhauer is calling artist to submit an A5 artwork to raise money in the annual Night of 1000 Drawings.

1000 DRAWINGS: Nicky Staff-Beckenhauer is calling artist to submit an A5 artwork to raise money in the annual Night of 1000 Drawings. Carolyn Booth

YOU won't need 1000 thousand reasons to go to the Windmill Cafe when there will be 1000 artworks to keep you there next month.

It will be the third time charity Act Of will host Night of 1000 Drawings and they're calling for the community and artist to get behind them with support.

Organsier Nicky Staff-Beckenhauer said anyone could be involved, whether it was by creating and donating an artwork or by going along to the evening.

"We normally have more than 120 people attend and are hoping for more this year,” she said.

The idea of the event is people pay $20 entry and in return will be able to take home an original artwork and the charity will raise money for Pheonix House and Buy-A-Bale.

The night will be held on November 3 from 6pm and more information can be found on Facebook by searching Night of 1000 Drawings 2018.