Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
1000 DRAWINGS: Nicky Staff-Beckenhauer is calling artist to submit an A5 artwork to raise money in the annual Night of 1000 Drawings.
1000 DRAWINGS: Nicky Staff-Beckenhauer is calling artist to submit an A5 artwork to raise money in the annual Night of 1000 Drawings. Carolyn Booth
Whats On

Night of 1000 not to be missed

Emma Reid
by
16th Oct 2018 4:55 PM

YOU won't need 1000 thousand reasons to go to the Windmill Cafe when there will be 1000 artworks to keep you there next month.

It will be the third time charity Act Of will host Night of 1000 Drawings and they're calling for the community and artist to get behind them with support.

Organsier Nicky Staff-Beckenhauer said anyone could be involved, whether it was by creating and donating an artwork or by going along to the evening.

"We normally have more than 120 people attend and are hoping for more this year,” she said.

The idea of the event is people pay $20 entry and in return will be able to take home an original artwork and the charity will raise money for Pheonix House and Buy-A-Bale.

The night will be held on November 3 from 6pm and more information can be found on Facebook by searching Night of 1000 Drawings 2018.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: 487 coastal homes get the green light

    premium_icon BREAKING: 487 coastal homes get the green light

    Breaking A MAJOR $30 million development has been given the green light by Bundaberg Regional Council.

    ALICE IN V8 WONDERLAND

    premium_icon ALICE IN V8 WONDERLAND

    News Local a Miss Supercars Ambassador finalist

    Screaming drunk man accuses cabbie of stealing credit card

    premium_icon Screaming drunk man accuses cabbie of stealing credit card

    Crime A bender to remember lands man a date in court

    Man flown to hospital after bitten by spider

    Man flown to hospital after bitten by spider

    Health A MAN has been flown to hospital after he was bitten by a spider.

    Local Partners