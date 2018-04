A man has been taken to Bundaberg hospital after a snake bite.

A PERSON was transported to Bundaberg Hospital last night after a snake bite in South Bingera.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the patient, a man in his 20s, was in a stable condition.

The incident happened at 1.14am.

The spokesman said he was not aware what type of snake had bitten the man, or further circumstances surrounding the bite.

