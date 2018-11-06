Nigel set to act in 100th show

Rebecca Hutchins and Nigel Dick are excited for the Playhouse Theatre's Les Miserables production set to take place at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

HE MAY be cast as a policeman, but Nigel Dick is a veteran of the Bundaberg stage.

In what was already a milestone production, for Bundaberg's Nigel Dick the Playhouse Theatre's rendition of Les Miserables will hold sentiment like no other.

Having currently performed in 99 productions, including the Playhouse's production of Les Mis in 1994 - the announcement of his casting as Inspector Javert will see him embody the character a second time for his 100th performance.

"It's a nice one to have - it's one of my favourites.”

Reminiscing about the original performance of Les Mis, Mr Dick said the show was an "extremely big in the time frame” in Bundaberg.

"We were nervous as heck, but gave it our all,” he said.

"We know it's the world's longest running musicals ... now Bundy gets to see it again.”

While working behind the scenes for this production as well, Mr Dick said the character of Javert was an iconic role and nothing like himself.

He said the character was tormented, aggressive and driven.

With some of the sets already arriving and the cast announced the excitement has set in.

Mr Dick said when they performed Les Mis 25 years ago they had nine shows, and while there was only six scheduled for the 2019 show, there's been a wealth of interest.

He said between the cast and crew there would be close to 100 people involved in bringing the story to life.

Director for the highly anticipated production Rebecca Hutchins said they were met with astonishing talent at the auditions.

Rebecca Hutchins and Nigel Dick are excited for the Playhouse Theatre's Les Miserables production set to take place at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre. Mikayla Haupt

"There's so many amazing voices, some incredible talent,” she said.

"We've got farmers, nurses, teachers, people who work at Mc Donalads, a physiotherapist student.

In light of an initial call for more male actors, Ms Hutchins said they now have 26 males in the cast - a feat for the theatre.

The first round of rehearsals are set to take place this Saturday.

Tickets for Les Miserables will go on sale December 3 at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

But for those of you who'd like to watch a performance a little earlier than next year, Mr Dick said A Bunch of Amateurs, which is set to take to the stage on November 30.

Tickets for A Bunch of Amateurs, the last production for the year, go on sale at the Playhouse Theatre from November 11.

The Playhouse is at 2 B Steffensen St.