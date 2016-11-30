Nielson makes the top 10

SUMMER kicks off today and if you're looking for the perfect place to cool off, you won't have to venture too far.

The secret's out and the state's best beach - outside the Gold and Sunshine Coasts - is officially on our doorstep.

According to a new list of top beaches released by Surf Life Saving Queensland, the state's peak authority on coastal and aquatic safety, Nielson Park Beach came in eighth.

Burleigh Beach on the Gold Coast took out the number one position, with Noosa Main Beach and Greenmount Beach also in the top three.

SLSQ coastal safety officer Chantel Fife said a wide range of factors had been considered for its list.

"Safety is obviously our primary focus and, with that in mind, we considered a wide range of factors including everything from patrol times and services, right through to its incident history, coastal conditions and beach signage,” she said.

"After that we looked at other areas such as how user-friendly we thought the beach was, and this included things such as its location, access to parking, public transport, facilities and cleanliness.”

But the news came as no surprise to Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club president Lynda Cremer, who said its club members had patrolled the beach since 1921.

"It's (Nielson Park Beach) long been known as a big attraction,” she said.

"We've also got the park which the council do a wonderful job keeping in tip-top condition and the added fitness area to the south has probably added to the attraction.”

Ms Cremer said visitor numbers during patrols hours were certainly on the increase with the 31,000 beachgoers making the most of the beach last season, compared to 27,000 in 2014/15 and 23,000 in 2013/14.

Patrols also begin this weekend, with extended hours of 8am to 6pm on the weekends until the end of January.