Nicole, Cate lead Aussie Globes charge

Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett will go up against each other after both Australians were nominated in the same category for Golden Globe awards.

Kidman was nominated for her role in the thriller The Undoing and Blanchett received a nod for excellent work in the limited series, Mrs America.

Cate Blanchett Picture: Sabrina Lantos/FX

Netflix's Mank -- set in Hollywood's Golden Age about the making of Citizen Kane -- led all films with six nominations. The streaming service crushed the competition with 22 overall nods followed by fellow Netflix movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 with five.

Netflix thrashed competitors with a total of 22 film nominations - up from 17 last year.

Rival Amazon Prime was in second place with seven film nominations, including three each for One Night in Miami and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be back to host the event, the first major awards show of a pandemic-era season that culminates with the Oscars on April 25.

The nominations, which honour the best performances and productions in film and television in 2020 were revealed via a livestream on Wednesday morning, local time, by previous Globes winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson.

Usually, the award ceremony is held on the first Sunday of the year but this year the awards were pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year marks a first for the usually glitzy and upbeat ceremony, which will be broadcast from two coasts instead of from Beverly Hills, where it's typically held.

Fey, 50, will be hosting from Rockefeller Centre's iconic Rainbow Room in New York City while Poehler, 49, will be at the traditional venue, the Beverly Hilton hotel.

This year's Globes marks the fourth time Fey and Poehler will share hosting duties. The pair previously played hosts at the Globes from 2013 to 2015, although this marks the first time the former SNL co-stars will do it in a pandemic and from opposite sides of the country.

Jane Fonda, 83, is set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the highest honour given to an individual who has made an impact in film, during the 78th annual ceremony. Norman Lear, 98, will take home the Carol Burnett Award for his iconic contributions to television history.

In another milestone, the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has been posthumously nominated for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Mank has scooped the nominations at the Golden Globes. Picture: Netflix

History has been made this year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has only previously ever nominated five female directors in its long history. Today, nominations for three women directors were announced.

#MeToo revenge thriller Promising Young Woman in particular exceeded expectations with recognition for best drama, director, screenplay and actress for Carey Mulligan.

Carey Mulligan stars in director Emerald Fennell’s Promising Youg Woman. Picture: Merie Weismiller Wallace / Courtesy of Focus Features

Last year, organisers were slammed for their failure to nominate any female directors whatsoever, but this year, Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), Regina King (One Night in Miami) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) all earned nods.

Ema Corrin plays Princess Diana in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

There were some snubs as well as snoozes. Meryl Streep missed out on a nomination for Netflix musical The Prom. Jason Bateman was nominated for the third time for Ozark, and Jodie Comer received a second consecutive nod for Killing Eve.

The latest season of British royal family drama The Crown had six nominations including for relative newcomer Emma Corrin who plays Diana Princess of Wales.

The 78th Golden Globes will be broadcast on February 28.

More nominees here:

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins - Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Al Pacino - Hunters

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Laura Linney - Ozark

Sarah Paulson - Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston - Your Honour

Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True

Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman - The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Best Television Series Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Julia Garner - Ozark

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon - Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega - Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons - Hollywood

Donald Southerland - The Undoing

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt's Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso

FILM

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher - Mank

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - The Father

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7

IO SI (Seen) - The Life Ahead

Speak Now - One Night in Miami

Tigers & Tweed - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto - The Little Things

Bill Murray - On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Helena Zengel - News of the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden - The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Chadwick Boseman, - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed - The Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson - Music

Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden - The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Best Director - Motion Picture

David Fincher - Mank

Regina King - One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

