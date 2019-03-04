Glorious week could flick switch for reluctant star

Nick Kyrgios dismantled Alex Zverev for the loss of just seven games in Mexico.

Nick Kyrgios will consider resuming the hunt for a new coach after surging back into the grand slam seeding bracket with a phenomenal effort to win the Mexico Open.

But, even as the unpredictable Aussie exults in the biggest win of his career, he concedes he still lacks the professionalism to become a top-10 contender.

"I went jetskiing at 5.30pm (before downing world No 3 Alexander Zverev in the final), so I don't think that's what a top 10 player would do," Kyrgios said in Acapulco.

"I need to be way more disciplined, I need to be way better professionally and I need to do the right things.

"I don't even have a coach, so maybe I start there."

Kyrgios has not worked full-time with a coach since ending his brief partnership with Sebastien Grosjean in 2017.

He retains Ashcon Rezazadeh as fitness conditioner and Will Maher as physiotherapist.

Alexander Zverev congratulates Nick Kyrgios on his title success.

Kyrgios surged to No 31 - a rise of 41 places - after rolling world No 2 Rafael Nadal, Zverev, world No 9 John Isner and triple grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka in a spectacular week.

The gain puts Kyrgios provisionally inside the 32 seedings for the French Open (May 26-June 9) and Wimbledon (July 1-14).

With 90 ranking points to defend in Miami next month, Kyrgios heads to Indian Wells this week with renewed self-belief.

"I loved this week, everything about it but I could have lost second-round to Rafa. He had three match points," Kyrgios said.

"I'm very lucky and very fortunate to be in this position."

Injury and wallowing confidence left the 23-year-old with only 2-3 record heading into Acapulco.

Kyrgios consulted psychologists last year to deal with mental health issues.

He said his triumph is "hopefully an example for people who are struggling and getting in some places you don't think you can get out of."

"If I can do it, you can do it," he said.

"I was really down and out and didn't know what I was going to do, but you have a week like this and things can change."

Kyrgios' rankings bounce leaves him at No 2 in the national standings behind Alex de Minaur, who moves to a career-high of No 24.