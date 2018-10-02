Nick ‘getting married’, claims uncle

Is Nick Cummins now engaged? And if so, who is the bride-to-be?

JUST when you thought rumours around this year's Bachelor finale couldn't get any more strange, Nick Cummins' uncle has piped up and thrown some seriously confusing commentary into the mix.

As speculation grows about which woman Nick will choose (including whether the pair are still together), his Uncle Mike has claimed the Bachelor star is getting hitched … to someone.

"He's getting married," the Manly pizza shop owner told Woman's Day, before saying he couldn't elaborate further due to a confidentiality agreement.

Who’s the lucky bride, then? Picture: Simon Cross

Mike's claims come as the Honey Badger left Australia on Monday for a trip to Papua New Guinea.

Nick's trip is a surprise move given the Bachelor is usually required to be in Sydney and Melbourne the week of the finale for interviews alongside the winner.

The last time a Bachelor suitor wasn't available for interviews was Blake Garvey in 2014 - who famously dumped winner Sam Frost for second runner-up Louise Pillidge after filming wrapped.

Brittany is tipped to win the series.

Meanwhile top three finalist Brooke Blurton effectively confirmed she will be the contestant who walks on Wednesday night's episode after slipping up in an interview published on Monday.

Talking to NW magazine, Brooke spoke about her relationship with Nick Cummins in the past tense - before swiftly correcting herself.

"I don't do things by halves, and the 'L' word means a lot to me. There was a lot of potential for the relationship … Or there is, sorry," Brooke said.

Still in the running are bookies' favourite Brittany Hockley as well as Sophie Tieman. We will learn their fate when the finale airs on Thursday night.

- The Bachelor continues Wednesday at 7.30pm on Network 10.